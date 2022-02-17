Channi’s remark on people of UP, Bihar stirs row; Kejriwal hits out

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remark asking the people of the state to not “let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab”, triggered a political storm on Wednesday with Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal terming it “shameful” and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju accusing the Congress of trying to “divide and rule”.

In a viral video, the Punjab CM was purportedly heard saying: “Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the state.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the poll rally when Channi made the remark.

Hitting back, Kejriwal said: “The comments are really shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. He also calls me ‘Kala’ (black).”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju accused the “Congress wants to divide and rule.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told journalists: “The remark was made with regard to the AAP which is trying to impose people from outside. You only see Arvind Kejriwal’s posters everywhere. Does he want to become the Punjab CM? Will he treat Bhagwant Mann the same way he treated Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas, Prashant Bhushan or Anna Hazare...”

