Charanjit Singh Channi’s confirmation as Congress’ CM face ahead of Punjab assembly elections draws mixed response

The selection of Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress’ chief ministerial face in the run-up to the state assembly elections has drawn a mixed response from state politicians.

While most of Congress’ poll-bound candidates hailed the decision, reactions from outside the outfit have been mixed.

Party candidate from Dakha assembly seat, Capt Sandeep Sandhu was one of the first to react to the news. Welcoming the decision, he said the announcement will have major bearing on the state’s politics.

“It is for the first time that a Dalit who has worked hard all his life has been nominated as the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress party”, he said, while asking other opposition parties to put forth their stand on the issue.

The Congress leader further dared the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party to list a single step undertaken by them to provide such authority and power to an individual who has come from a humble background.

Punjab Medium Industry Development Board chairperson Amarjeet Tikka, however, criticised the decision, terming it “unfortunate”.

Tikka, who had resigned from the party a week ago after being denied ticket from Ludhiana South Constituency, said the party has compromised its principles by naming Channi, who is facing the allegations of running a send mining nexus, as its CM face.

He further claimed that Channi’s involvement had been proven after the Enforcement Directorate recovered cash and valuables from a relative during a raid.