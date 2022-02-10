Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Damdami Taksal-led Sant Samaj announces support to SAD-BSP

Decision to support the SAD-BSP alliance was taken at a meeting in Jalandhar that was attended by around 300 Sikh preachers and presided over by Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma
Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma said the decision was taken considering the work done by the previous SAD-led governments to preserve and propagate the heritage and culture of Punjab. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Gurmat Sidhant Pracharak Sant Samaj on Wednesday announced its support to the SAD-BSP alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections. The decision to support the SAD-BSP alliance was taken at a meeting of around 300 Sikh preachers here in Jalandhar, which was presided over by Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma. Among the sects whose representatives took part in the meeting were Udasin, Nirmale, Kar Sewa Wale and Nihang.

Dhumma said the decision was taken considering the work done by the previous SAD-led governments to preserve and propagate the heritage and culture of Punjab, citing Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Heritage Street in Amritsar and other memorials. “It is essential to support the SAD-BSP alliance to safeguard the Panthic values,” he said. Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed gratitude to the Sant Samaj for reposing faith in his party.

