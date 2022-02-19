Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Defeat 'Bathinde wala Badal': Warring targets Punjab cabinet colleague Manpreet
punjab assembly election

Defeat ‘Bathinde wala Badal’: Warring targets Punjab cabinet colleague Manpreet

Warring, who is in fray from Gidderbaha, has been at loggerheads with finance minister Manpreet, who he had defeated from the segment in 2012
Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring went live on Facebook to make serious charges against Manpreet Badal.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda

Just two days before Punjab goes to the polls, transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring went live on Facebook and give a call to defeat the “Bathinde wala Badal”, in an obvious reference to his fellow Congressman and cabinet colleague Manpreet Singh Badal, who is contesting from Bathinda Urban.

Warring, who is in fray from Gidderbaha, has been for long at loggerheads with finance minister Manpreet, who he had defeated from the segment in 2012. Even last year, he had attacked Manpreet, who represented Gidderbaha four times as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, for interfering in his constituency and tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter to take note of his alleged anti-party activities and remove him from the state cabinet.

Jithe jithe Badal hain, ragad ke rakh deyo enha saareya nu. Ehe match fix kar ke ked rahe hain (Defeat the Badals wherever they are contesting... they are playing a fixed match,” said Warring on Facebook, while alleging that the politically influential Badal clan (led by SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal) was colluding to defeat him.

Ehe saare Badlan nu challenge hai. Vadde margin naal jitt ke muh chaped vajje gi (I challenge all Badals that they’ll lose by a huge margin,” said Warring, 44, who is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term from the erstwhile Akali bastion.

Manpreet did not respond to the text messages sent to him to get his version on the accusations. Even on February 13, in a video posted on his Facebook page, Warring had made similar allegations. Manpreet had chosen to remain mum even then.

