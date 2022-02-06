Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Drug mafias ruling Punjab: Rajyavardhan Rathore
punjab assembly election

Drug mafias ruling Punjab: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Senior BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore accused the Charanjit Singh Channi government in Punjab of massive corruption . He said the state right now is ruled by drug mafias and sand mafias
(HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Charanjit Singh Channi government in the state of massive corruption where everything was for sale.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, senior BJP leader Colonel (retd) Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “Everything comes with a price tag under this government…you pay for it and you get it.”

The BJP leaders claimed that corruption was quite rampant in the current regime under Channi.

Rathore alleged that Punjab from being the most prosperous state in the country had seen a progressive decline over the years due to misgovernance. “The state right now is ruled by drug mafias and sand mafias,” he said, adding that this was the reason that the common man was suffering.

He alleged that the successive governments in the past had caused irreparable damage to the state that had caused a decline in industrial and agricultural growth.

Rathore regretted that Punjab had lost the past glory which was reflected in the achievements of veteran stalwarts like Dara Singh, Milkha Singh, Abhinav Bindra and many others.

Appealing to people to make their choice carefully, he said this time there were more than two parties contesting the elections. “You have the record of everyone with you and you must make the right choice,” he said, adding this election will have a long-term impact on the progress and development of the state.

