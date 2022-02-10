Elect a CM not an MLA: Channi to Bhadaur voters

BARNALA/MOGA

Punjab chief minister and Congress’ Bhadaur candidate stepped up his election campaign in the segment appealing voters to choose a CM not an MLA for the development of the area.

Amid opposition from locals and farmers on Wednesday, Channi repeatedly assured people in villages during his addresses that if he wins the election, he will stay in the segment. The CM also played cricket and cards with locals at Aspal Khurd and Kotduna villages.

“I have come to your door. If you adopt me, your concerns will be addressed on priority. The entire state is looking at Bhadaur constituency and a door for development has opened. I got power for three months and sanctioned funds for development projects. If you vote for the Shiromani Akali Dal or Aam Aadmi Party, you will elect an MLA but if you vote me to power, you will choose a CM,” said Channi.

When asked that the Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s brother Rajan Gill joining the SAD, Channi said: “It happens during the elections. People come and go.”

Locals, farmers oppose Channi’s visit

Locals and members of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) raised slogans against the Congress government in Kotduna and Fatehgarh Channa villages. The protesters alleged that the Congress government failed to fulfil its promises and failed to provide compensation for damaged crops.

Promises scholarships for general students

In an attempt to woo voters, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday promised to provide scholarships to the general category students if Congress is voted to power in Punjab.

He also announced a scholarship for backward classes (BC), besides free higher and school education at all government colleges, universities and schools.

He was addressing a gathering in Moga to seek votes for Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

“Poverty cannot end without education and employment. Therefore, we will give free education in government schools, colleges and universities if voted to power. SC scholarship will be strengthened as well as there will also be a scholarship for BC category. And we will also provide scholarships for the middle class and weaker sections of the general category,” said Channi.

Channi also promises a cabinet berth for Malvika if she wins and Congress is voted to power.

Before coming to Moga, he also addressed a rally at Baghapurana and sought votes for Darshan Singh Brar.