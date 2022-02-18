Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Electoral system not democratic in Punjab: BKU Ugrahan chief
Electoral system not democratic in Punjab: BKU Ugrahan chief

We like the voting system and democracy, but a poor candidate can’t win an election because votes are being purchased, says Joginder Singh Ugrahan
BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) organised a rally three days ahead of the state elections, and appealed to the gathering to focus on “struggles” to push for their demands.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByAvtar Singh, Barnala

Addressing a farmers’ rally in Barnala on Thursday, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the union believes in democracy and elections, but the current electoral system is not “democratic” as a poor man cannot win elections.

The union organised the rally just three days ahead of the state elections, and appealed to the gathering to focus on “struggles” to push for their demands.

“We are doing our job by fighting for people. The Ugrahan group could not betray its cadre by forming a political party. We don’t want a chair. If people want power, they will make a party. We like the vote system and democracy, but a poor candidate can’t win an election here because votes are being purchased. Our election process is not right,” said Ugrahan, while addressing the Peoples Welfare Rally at the grain market of Barnala.

Union’s senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke said whatever people gained until now, they did so through their struggles and not by elections. “Farmers and labourers have got freedom only through their struggles,” he said.

Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union state president Lachman Singh Sewewala said freedom from unemployment, inflation, debt, suicides and casteism can be achieved only through justified distribution of land among farmers and farm labourers.

    Avtar Singh

    Avtar Singh is a staff correspondent who covers politics, agriculture, crime and rural areas in Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts of Punjab.

