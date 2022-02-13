Illegal sand mining: Kejriwal calls for Punjab CM Channi’s arrest

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should immediately arrest his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi in illegal sand mining and money laundering case on the basis of his nephew Bhupinder Singh’s alleged confessional statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, the party’s national convener was addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

Referring to reports that claim Bhupinder Singh has confessed before the ED that he received ₹10 crore in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfer or posting of officials in the state, Kejriwal said: “Why is the ED not arresting Channi Sahib? He should have been arrested and interrogated.”

Replying to a question about the clean chit given to the CM by the Ropar district administration and police over the allegations of illegal mining in his Chamkaur Sahib segment, the AAP leader said: “It is Channi’s miracle. He got the probe conducted through officers of his area. The officers who conducted the probe might have helped Channi in illegal sand mining. The real probe will be conducted when Bhagwant Mann becomes the CM.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Claiming that Channi will be losing from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, Kejriwal said, “Channi is the CM face of the Congress, but he will not become the CM for he will not become an MLA. People of Chamkaur Sahib are annoyed with him. People are saying that he played a major role in sand mining. Even the Congress is losing.”

Also slamming Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said: “We don’t believe in abusive politics. We are talking about construction of schools, but they are terming me an outsider. We are speaking about hospitals, and they are mocking me for my clothes.”

State can’t be secure in Cong’s hands: Mann

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann said the state can’t be secure in the Congress hands because of infighting. “The Congress has become a circus. They are not fighting for Punjab, but with each other. Can such a party give a future to Punjab? On the other hand, AAP workers are fighting like a family. Our issues are construction of more schools, improvement of health facilities and eradication of unemployment. We are also focusing on bringing industries to Punjab besides finishing the mafia rule,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann said that Congress candidates have been waiting for their star campaigners. “Navjot Singh Sidhu is sticking to Amritsar-East while Sunil Jakhar has cleared that he has left active politics. Channi has been in Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. We have already visited 60 to 70 seats and in the coming days we will cover the remaining seats. Punjab needs a stable and strong government, which can be given by the AAP, and people have faith in us,” he said.

Kejriwal and Mann also held a road show in favour of AAP candidates from the holy city: Dr Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Dr Jasbir Singh, Dr Ajay Gupta, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijhar and Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.

Other parties see AAP as main threat: Sisodia

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dakha Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was in Ludhiana’s Dakha segment on Sunday, said all other political parties in Punjab look at AAP as their main threat and have a single-point agenda of targeting its leaders.

“As the election day is drawing closer, verbal attacks on AAP leaders by the SAD, BJP and Congress have intensified. It is a clear indication that people have given us their mandate and decided to bring the AAP to power,” said Sisodia, who also took out a road show with party candidate Dr KNS Kang.

Claiming that enthusiasm among people of the state shows that how desperately they are looking for a change in governance, Sisodia said: “Give us a clear majority, and we will show how good governance, quality education in government schools and affordable healthcare facilities can transform the state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}