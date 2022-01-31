Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / In run-up to Punjab polls, Ashu, Pawan Dewan bury the hatchet
punjab assembly election

In run-up to Punjab polls, Ashu, Pawan Dewan bury the hatchet

The animosity between the two leaders began festering back in 2012 when then Congress MP Manish Tewari proposed the name of Pawan Dewan to contest polls from the Ludhiana West constituency, but Ashu opposed his nomination, and went on to be elected twice from the constituency
It was Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari who played mediator between the two Congress leaders. The MP took to Twitter to post a photograph of Ashu and Dewan at his Ludhiana residence. Congress leader Satwinder Jawaddi, mayor Balkar Sandhu, and Congress leader Sunil Kapoor were also in the frame. (Twitter)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

In the run-up to the Punjab assembly polls, staunch rivals – Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and former Ludhiana Congress Committee president Pawan Dewan – have finally buried the hatchet after decades of bad blood.

It was Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari who played mediator between the two Congress leaders. The MP took to Twitter to post a photograph of Ashu and Dewan at his Ludhiana residence. Congress leader Satwinder Jawaddi, mayor Balkar Sandhu, and Congress leader Sunil Kapoor were also in the frame.

The animosity between the two leaders of the Grand Old Party began festering back in 2012 when then Congress MP Manish Tewari proposed the name of Pawan Dewan to contest polls from the Ludhiana West constituency. However, Ashu opposed his nomination, and went on to be elected twice from the constituency. Meanwhile, Dewan was made the District Congress Committee (DCC) president.

While the SAD- BJP government was in power, Ashu and Dewan, who were part of the Opposition, would never miss a chance to take pot-shots at each other.

RELATED STORIES

Eventually, the influence of Dewan’s group dwindled after Tewari refused to fight the election and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh, fought the 2014 elections and won the seat. The faction suffered yet another jolt after Tewari was asked to fight elections from Anandpur Sahib.

Perhaps, the two leaders joining forces is for the best with Ashu’s former allies – Gurpreet Singh Gogi and Tarun Jain Bawa – fighting on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) tickets.

Asked about the reconciliation, Dewan said, “Ashu visited us and sought our support in the upcoming election. We had a cup of tea together and I assured him that we will render our assistance. We also cleared the air, about some issues.”

Despite repeated attempts, Ashu remained unavailable for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP