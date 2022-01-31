In run-up to Punjab polls, Ashu, Pawan Dewan bury the hatchet

In the run-up to the Punjab assembly polls, staunch rivals – Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and former Ludhiana Congress Committee president Pawan Dewan – have finally buried the hatchet after decades of bad blood.

It was Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari who played mediator between the two Congress leaders. The MP took to Twitter to post a photograph of Ashu and Dewan at his Ludhiana residence. Congress leader Satwinder Jawaddi, mayor Balkar Sandhu, and Congress leader Sunil Kapoor were also in the frame.

The animosity between the two leaders of the Grand Old Party began festering back in 2012 when then Congress MP Manish Tewari proposed the name of Pawan Dewan to contest polls from the Ludhiana West constituency. However, Ashu opposed his nomination, and went on to be elected twice from the constituency. Meanwhile, Dewan was made the District Congress Committee (DCC) president.

While the SAD- BJP government was in power, Ashu and Dewan, who were part of the Opposition, would never miss a chance to take pot-shots at each other.

Eventually, the influence of Dewan’s group dwindled after Tewari refused to fight the election and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh, fought the 2014 elections and won the seat. The faction suffered yet another jolt after Tewari was asked to fight elections from Anandpur Sahib.

Perhaps, the two leaders joining forces is for the best with Ashu’s former allies – Gurpreet Singh Gogi and Tarun Jain Bawa – fighting on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) tickets.

Asked about the reconciliation, Dewan said, “Ashu visited us and sought our support in the upcoming election. We had a cup of tea together and I assured him that we will render our assistance. We also cleared the air, about some issues.”

Despite repeated attempts, Ashu remained unavailable for comments.