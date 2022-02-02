Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Khadoor Sahib: MP Dimpa’s brother files papers as ‘Cong nominee’ when party has one already
punjab assembly election

Khadoor Sahib: MP Dimpa’s brother files papers as ‘Cong nominee’ when party has one already

Harpinder Singh said he was hopeful that the party will cancel the Khadoor Sahib ticket to two-time MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki before the scrutiny of nomination papers is done
Senior Congress leader and member of Parliament (MP) Jasbir Singh Dimpa also met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar

Senior Congress leader and member of Parliament (MP) Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s brother Harpinder Singh alias Rajan Gill on Tuesday filed his nomination papers as a ‘candidate’ of the Indian National Congress (INC) from the Khadoor Sahib seat from where the party has already fielded two-time MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki.

Harpinder said he is hopeful that the party will cancel Sikki’s ticket. Interestingly, Sikki had filed two nomination papers— one as an Independent and the other as a Congress nominee.

Dimpa also met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. “Met Rahul Gandhiji and discussed with him the present political scenario in the state,” reads Dimpa’s Facebook post, along with a picture with Rahul.

“I have filed nomination papers as Congress candidate. I am hopeful that party would cancel the ticket to Sikki before scrutiny. Our talks with the party high command are underway,” said Harpinder.

Dimpa, who along with his son Updesh Gill, had been campaigning in the segment for the last few months, has stopped holding poll-related meetings since Sikki’s name was announced.

RELATED STORIES

Sikki’s candidature was also opposed by the Bank of India’s, Jalandhar branch, over some loan dues. Writing a letter to Election Commission of India, the bank manager had sought cancellation of Sikki’s nomination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP