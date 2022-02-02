Khadoor Sahib: MP Dimpa’s brother files papers as ‘Cong nominee’ when party has one already

Senior Congress leader and member of Parliament (MP) Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s brother Harpinder Singh alias Rajan Gill on Tuesday filed his nomination papers as a ‘candidate’ of the Indian National Congress (INC) from the Khadoor Sahib seat from where the party has already fielded two-time MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki.

Harpinder said he is hopeful that the party will cancel Sikki’s ticket. Interestingly, Sikki had filed two nomination papers— one as an Independent and the other as a Congress nominee.

Dimpa also met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. “Met Rahul Gandhiji and discussed with him the present political scenario in the state,” reads Dimpa’s Facebook post, along with a picture with Rahul.

“I have filed nomination papers as Congress candidate. I am hopeful that party would cancel the ticket to Sikki before scrutiny. Our talks with the party high command are underway,” said Harpinder.

Dimpa, who along with his son Updesh Gill, had been campaigning in the segment for the last few months, has stopped holding poll-related meetings since Sikki’s name was announced.

Sikki’s candidature was also opposed by the Bank of India’s, Jalandhar branch, over some loan dues. Writing a letter to Election Commission of India, the bank manager had sought cancellation of Sikki’s nomination.