Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Ludhiana DC inspects EVMs, VVPATs at PAU
punjab assembly election

Ludhiana DC inspects EVMs, VVPATs at PAU

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday inspected the work related to preparation of EVMs and VVPATs at Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan in PAU
Ludhiana DC Varinder Sharma inspecting EVMs and VVPATs at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday inspected the work related to preparation of EVMs and VVPATs at Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan in Punjab Agricultural University.

Jagdeep Sehgal, sub-divisional magistrate of Ludhiana (west)-cum-returning officer for Dakha constituency was also present on the occasion.

He said that one control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT of each EVM will be installed at polling booths in 11 constituencies, while two ballot units, one control unit and one VVPAT will be used at polling booths in Sahnewal, Ludhiana (South) and Payal, where the number of candidates is more than 15.

He added that 2,979 polling booths have been set up for polling day in the district and 20% additional EVMs and 30% additional VVPATs have been kept in reserve.

He added that a total of 175 candidates are in fray from Ludhiana, which includes 19 in Sahnewal, followed by 18 in Payal, 17 in Ludhiana (south); 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (east) and Samrala; 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (north), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon; nine in Ludhiana (central) and eight from Ludhiana (west) constituency.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP