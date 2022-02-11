Ludhiana DC inspects EVMs, VVPATs at PAU

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday inspected the work related to preparation of EVMs and VVPATs at Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan in Punjab Agricultural University.

Jagdeep Sehgal, sub-divisional magistrate of Ludhiana (west)-cum-returning officer for Dakha constituency was also present on the occasion.

He said that one control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT of each EVM will be installed at polling booths in 11 constituencies, while two ballot units, one control unit and one VVPAT will be used at polling booths in Sahnewal, Ludhiana (South) and Payal, where the number of candidates is more than 15.

He added that 2,979 polling booths have been set up for polling day in the district and 20% additional EVMs and 30% additional VVPATs have been kept in reserve.

He added that a total of 175 candidates are in fray from Ludhiana, which includes 19 in Sahnewal, followed by 18 in Payal, 17 in Ludhiana (south); 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (east) and Samrala; 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (north), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon; nine in Ludhiana (central) and eight from Ludhiana (west) constituency.

