Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Ludhiana DC inspects EVMs, VVPATs at PAU
punjab assembly election

Ludhiana DC inspects EVMs, VVPATs at PAU

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday inspected the work related to preparation of EVMs and VVPATs at Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan in PAU
Ludhiana DC Varinder Sharma inspecting EVMs and VVPATs at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana DC Varinder Sharma inspecting EVMs and VVPATs at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday inspected the work related to preparation of EVMs and VVPATs at Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan in Punjab Agricultural University.

Jagdeep Sehgal, sub-divisional magistrate of Ludhiana (west)-cum-returning officer for Dakha constituency was also present on the occasion.

He said that one control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT of each EVM will be installed at polling booths in 11 constituencies, while two ballot units, one control unit and one VVPAT will be used at polling booths in Sahnewal, Ludhiana (South) and Payal, where the number of candidates is more than 15.

He added that 2,979 polling booths have been set up for polling day in the district and 20% additional EVMs and 30% additional VVPATs have been kept in reserve.

He added that a total of 175 candidates are in fray from Ludhiana, which includes 19 in Sahnewal, followed by 18 in Payal, 17 in Ludhiana (south); 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (east) and Samrala; 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (north), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon; nine in Ludhiana (central) and eight from Ludhiana (west) constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out