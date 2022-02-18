Political heavyweights Bhattal, Dhindsa slug it out for sixth term in Punjab assembly

Till 2017 Punjab assembly polls, it was a common assertion in political circles that Dhindsa family and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal play a ‘friendly match’ in Sangrur as the latter helps the former win from Sunam, while Dhindsas reciprocate by helping her in Lehra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the last assembly elections put an end to this phenomenon when both Bhattal, 76, of the Congress and Parminder Dhindsa, 48, faced off in Lehra assembly segment, which the latter won.

Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, a former chief minister of Punjab, had continuously won this seat for record five terms from 1992 till 2017, when Parminder shifted from Sunam, made a foray in Lehra, and defeated her by 26,815 votes. Parminder had started his political career by winning the Sunam bypoll in 2000. Subsequently, he won from there in 2002, 2007, 2012 and the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections from Lehra.

Now, both Bhattal and Parminder are fighting for their sixth term.

However, the situation now is different for both of them. While Bhattal does not have the same clout in the Congress, Parminder is no longer with the Shiromani Akali Dal and is running from SAD (Sanyukt), a party founded by his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a BJP ally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Sangrur has eclipsed the political prospectus of everyone as Lehra assembly segment falls under Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, the strong bastion of AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann. Though Dhindsa father-son duo had lost to Mann in Lok Sabha polls, what goes in their favour is the fact that they had taken a lead from Lehra both the times.

‘Congress is failing in entire country’

Parminder had started his campaign in 2019, when he lost to Mann in Lok Sabha polls. He has nurtured his constituency and remained its worker through thick and thin over the last two years. “You are my family and I am with you, come what may the results. The AAP managed to deceive voters twice in the Lok Sabha polls, but failed to deliver any major project. The Congress is failing in the entire nation, and Punjab is no exception. Now, only the NDA government can save Punjab. Vote for the SAD (Sanyukt) if you want a better future for Punjab and our coming generations,” said Parminder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He mentioned his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s ties with PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. “My father left the SAD for the cause of Punjab. Now, it’s your turn to stand for Punjab,” he said while seeking votes.

‘Punjab needs a serious leadership, not a satirical one’

Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, a seasoned politician, not only thrashed the AAP promises, but also took a dig at the SAD. “The AAP is cheating the Punjabis as their Delhi model is non-existent. Punjab needs a serious leadership, not a satirical one. You have already missed a chance by voting for the AAP and the SAD. Now, vote judiciously. The Congress has done marvels in last 111-day rule of CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Now, your vote will bring more power and development to Lehra,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her son Rahul Bhattal is spearheading her campaign and leaving no stone unturned during canvassing. Even Congressmen believe had Bhattal won the 2017 elections, she would have been natural choice for the CM’s chair after Captain Amarinder Singh. Bhattal has the distinction of defeating Bhagwant Mann in 2012 assembly polls.

The AAP has, meanwhile, fielded Barinder Kumar Goyal in Lehra, while the SAD has chosen former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal.

Claiming that Mann has power to bring major projects for constituency, Goyal said, “It’s time to elect the CM from Sangrur.”

“Your vote to me will be a vote for Bhagwant Mann,” said Goyal, who is harnessing Mann’s popularity to strengthen his campaign. Interestingly, though Mann became MP twice, in 2014 as well as 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Dhindsa family had won the Lehra seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akali candidate Longowal is using development plank to garner votes. “The SAD is the only party which can ensure development of state. It can protect the water, peace and prosperity of Punjab.”

Lack of development, farmers’ issues, and clean drinking water are major problems plaguing the segment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON