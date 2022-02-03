Poll code: 3.76 lakh licensed weapons deposited in Punjab

Chandigarh : Complying with the model code of conduct imposed for the Punjab assembly polls scheduled for February 20, at least 3.76 lakh licensed weapons were deposited in the state till Wednesday.

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said since imposition of the model code, valuables worth ₹313.44 crore have been seized till Tuesday. Giving details, Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 28.91 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹15.49 crore, the enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic drugs amounting to ₹276.51 crore and have confiscated unaccounted cash of ₹20 crore.

The CEO revealed that as many as 1,209 vulnerable hamlets have been identified and 2,906 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 1,990 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He said 891 persons have been taken into preventive custody.

A total of 2,731 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 15 cases is under process. As many as 16,448 nakas are operational across the state, he said.