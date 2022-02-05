Poll code Punjab polls: Valuables worth 319 cr seized

Chandigarh : Enforcement teams of the Election Commission (EC) of India have seized valuables worth ₹319.29 crore till February 3 in violation of model code of conduct imposed on January 8 when state polls were announced.

Giving details, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Friday that the surveillance teams have seized 30.23 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹16.5 crore. “The enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic drugs to Rs. 279.17 crore and confiscated unaccounted cash of ₹21.38 crore,” he added.

He said 1,221 vulnerable hamlets have been identified and 2,960 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 2,247.

He also said from the security point of view, 1,264 persons have been detained under preventive sections of CrPC act. Owing to the model code 3.77 lakh licensed weapons have been deposited with the police till date.

He said all the 2,832 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed and 18,000 nakas are operational across the state. 3,77,390 weapons have been deposited to date.