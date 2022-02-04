Poll code: Valuables worth 316.66 cr seized in Punjab

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Giving details, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said surveillance teams have seized 29.63 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹16 crore
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Chandigarh : The Punjab chief electoral office on Thursday said enforcement teams have seized valuables worth 316.66 crore in violation of code till February 2.

Giving details, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said surveillance teams have seized 29.63 lakh litres of liquor worth 16 crore. The enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic drugs amounting to 278.58 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash of 20.47 crore, he added.

As many as 1,215 vulnerable hamlets have been identified and 2,956 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, and out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 2,219 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He informed that from a security point of view 1,097 persons have been taken into preventive arrest.

He said all 2,793 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed and as many as 17,220 nakas are operational across the state. As per EC directions 3,76,925 licensed weapons have been deposited till date with the police.

