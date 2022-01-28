Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab assembly elections: 91 candidates file nominations

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju stated that 91 nominations were filed on Thursday for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections scheduled for February 20
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju stated that 91 nominations were filed on Thursday for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls scheduled for February 20.

With 12 nominations filed on Day 1 (January 25), the total number of nominations filed in the state is 103.

So far, Ludhiana has received a maximum of 18 nominations, which includes food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who has filed papers from Ludhiana (West) as a Congress candidate, and Sandeep Sandhu, who has filed from the Dakha segment also as a Congress candidate.

Sangrur received 11 nominations on Thursday, including Aman Arora from Sunam as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla of the Congress from the Sangrur constituency, while Arvind Khanna filed papers from the constituency as a nominee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sucha Singh Chhotepur of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) filed nominations from the Batala constituency in the Gurdaspur district. Akali leader Tota Singh filed nominations from Dharamkot and his son filed from the Moga constituency. Both the constituencies fall in the Moga district.

