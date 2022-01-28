Punjab polls: AAP’s ‘Delhi model’ a failure, says Mohali MLA

Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party for seeking votes on the basis of Delhi model and termed it “a terrible failure”.

While campaigning in Phase 11 on Thursday, he said, “ The Delhi model is nothing but a sham. The model is marked by a failed medical and education system, water and air pollution, garbage mismanagement and lack of sanitation.”

“Mohali doesn’t require Mohalla Clinics based on the pattern of Delhi as we already have world class medical facilities available at the doorstep of each resident. In fact, during the peak of the first and second Covid waves, people from Delhi rushed to Mohali for treatment.”

Will make Mohali number one in terms of health facilities: Kulwant Singh

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh on Thursday alleged that as health minister of Punjab, Sidhu did nothing for the betterment of health care in Mohali.

He said once AAP comes into power in Punjab, Mohali constituency will be made number one in terms of health facilities. Kulwant was interacting with the organization of various laboratories in Mohali today.

On Thursday, residents of Sector 79 held a meeting with Kulwant and raised various issues. He assured they will be sorted out once they come in power.

SSM candidate campaigns in villages

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate campaigned at various villages of the constituency on Thursday including Mote Majra, Midhe Majra, Gige Majra and Nagiari.

He said people are fed up with the traditional parties of Akali Dal and the Congress and the farmers are now standing firm with the SSM.

He added that Balbir Sidhu has destroyed the city instead of developing it.

He also questioned the SAD candidate Parminder Singh Sohana for his contribution to the Mohali constituency till date. Brar lashed out at the Akali Dal office bearers in Mohali and said that the Akali Dal should first get out of its factionalism in Mohali and then dream of victory.