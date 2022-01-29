Punjab assembly elections: AAP will provide corruption-free governance, says Delhi health minister

Inaugurating the election office of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Dakha candidate KNS Kang, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain urged the public to vote for the party, while promising corruption-free governance.

Jain latched onto the corruption allegations, saying the dishonest practices of the state’s ‘traditional’ parties were responsible for the shortage of funds with the state government.

“The corrupt leaders have looted the state in the past and they are again trying to fool the public this time again. But people should remain vigilant and vote for AAP for a change. People have already made up their mind, but the volunteers need to approach them with an appeal”, he said, urging AAP volunteers to intensify campaigning in the assembly segment.

Jain also asked the volunteers to be prompt in submitting complaint against any rival party leader found distributing money or drugs to woo voters.

Earlier in the day, Kang paid tribute to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha by visiting his ancestral house in the Sarabha village.

Kang said he and his party were focused on working at the grassroots level instead of making big announcements, while stressing on the need to improve the education system in the state and creating more job opportunities for the youth.