Punjab assembly elections: Manoj Tiwari campaigns for BJP candidate in Mohali

Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari campaigned in support of BJP candidate from Mohali, Sanjeev Vashisht, in Balongi and Jagatpura on Monday.

He interacted with local residents and raised issues such as deteriorating law and order in the state and increasing menace of drugs. Tiwari said that the Congress government in Punjab has discriminated against the poor, particularly migrants, even while distributing ration during the Covid lockdown. “The ration was sent by the Centre, but not distributed to the underprivileged and poor people even during such a tough time,” he said. He also appealed to residents to vote for BJP to make Mohali corruption free. According to Tiwari, Kejriwal’s Delhi model is a failure and the AAP supremo is spreading lies about the development of Delhi to mislead voters in Punjab.

Congress must form govt to save Punjab: Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former chief minister of Haryana, campaigned in favour of Congress candidate from Dera Bassi, Deepinder Singh Dhillon, on Monday.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda campaigning for Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon in Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)

He said that parties like Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP have spared no effort to submerge Punjab and AAP is also trying to push the people of Punjab into darkness by showing false hopes. He said the BJP was responsible for the prices of gas cylinders, diesel and petrol skyrocketing.

Congress govt has lived up to promises: Balbir Sidhu

Former Punjab minister and Congress candidate from Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Monday said that the Congress government in Punjab has lived up to the promises made by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

He said that opposition parties are misleading the people with baseless campaigns. However, in reality, the Congress has worked to ensure welfare of common man. He added that if voted to power again, they will give eight gas cylinders to the people free of cost every year and ₹1,100 will also be given every month to poor and needy women as financial assistance.

Former Balongi sarpanch joins AAP

Former sarpanch of Balongi village, Swarn Kaur, who was associated with Congress, joined Aam Aadmi Party on Monday (AAP) in the presence of AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh.

Kaur said that traditional promises like SAD and Congress make tall promises, but don’t live up to it after they are elected. On the contrary, the work being done by the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is being talked about everywhere in India, she added.

Congress and Akalis responsible for Lalru’s backwardness: Khanna

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP’s candidate from Dera Bassi, said that the Akali Dal and Congress governments never paid attention to the development of Lalru.

Khanna was addressing a public meeting in Dharamgarh village of Lalru area and surrounding villages during the election campaign. He said that due to the neglect of Congress and SAD, there is no proper arrangement for even drinking water in the villages of Lalru.

Punjabis will give BJP befitting reply: Brar

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Mohali, Ravneet Brar, while targeting traditional parties like Congress, Akali Dal and BJP said that they are going to provide a unique kind of governance in Punjab.

Brar said that the BJP government is responsible for the harrowing situation faced by farmers during the protest against the agriculture laws and the people of Punjab will give them a befitting reply during the elections.

Akali govt will form migrant welfare board: NK Sharma

Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Dera Bassi assembly constituency, NK Sharma, on Monday promised that if voted to power, they will form a migrant welfare board.

During the program organised at Gulmohar City Colony of Dera Bassi, some migrant leaders joined SAD in presence of Sharma. He said that he has always considered the people settled here from neighbouring states as part of his family and whenever any person from the migrant community has come to him during the last five years, he has tried to help them.