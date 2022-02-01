Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab assembly polls: In Patiala Urban, Captain Amarinder Singh to face two ex-mayors
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: In Patiala Urban, Captain Amarinder Singh to face two ex-mayors

From Patiala Urban, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh is going to face two ex-mayors of Patiala city, Congress’ Vishnu Sharma and AAP’s Ajitpal Singh Kohli, in the Punjab assembly polls
Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) president Capt Amarinder Singh files his nomination from the Patiala Urban assembly constituency in presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByNavrajdeep Singh, Patiala

A political slugfest has started between a former chief minister, former mayors and ex-municipal corporation councillors in the Patiala urban and rural segments.

From Patiala urban, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who filed his nomination papers as Punjab Lok Congress candidate on Monday, is going to face two ex-mayors of Patiala city, Congress’ Vishnu Sharma and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ajitpal Singh Kohli, and SAD’s Harpal Juneja, who was an ex-councillor of the Patiala municipal corporation.

Congress candidate Sharma, who once remained a close associate of Captain Amarinder, rejoined the Congress two weeks ago. During Amarinder’s stint as the CM from 2002-2007, Sharma remained Patiala mayor and enjoyed his patronage.

However, before the 2014 parliamentary polls, Sharma switched his loyalties to SAD before rejoining the Congress on January 17.

Meanwhile, the AAP has fielded ex-mayor Kohli, who joined the party fold recently after snapping ties with SAD, as its candidate. Kohli was Patiala mayor from 2007 to 2012.

He and his family had around seven decades of association with the Akali Dal as his father Surjit Singh Kohli, senior vice-president of Akali Dal, was public works department (PWD) minister in 1997. His grandfather Sardara Singh Kohli also represented SAD as an MLA.

RELATED STORIES

SAD candidate Juneja remained municipal councillor from 2012-2017. His father Bhagwan Dass Juneja contested unsuccessfully against Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur in 2015 byelections from the Patiala urban segment.

“It is going to be an interesting election but equally tough for every candidate as they are facing different challenges on the ground. With Vishnu Sharma facing time constraints to build up the campaign, Captain Amarinder is experimenting with the new political outfit. For Kohli, overcoming the tag of a turncoat is the key challenge,” said a veteran political leader.

As far as the Patiala rural segment is concerned, incumbent mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu is in the fray as the Punjab Lok Congress candidate against SAD’s Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha, who was a former councillor.

Congress’ Mohit Mohindra, son of local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, is a first-timer, while AAP has fielded an ophthalmologist Dr Balbir Singh.

It may be mentioned that mayor Sanjeev Sharma and Brahm Mohindra remained at loggerheads after Mohindra recently initiated proceedings to remove Bittu from the post of mayor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP