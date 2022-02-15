'I can only speak truth, for false promises listen to…': Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he would not be able to make false promises and if anyone wanted to hear the same, they would need to listen to speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing an election rally, titled ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab', at Rajpura in Patiala district of the poll-bound state, the Congress MP said, “I will not make false promises. If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji and Kejriwal Ji. I have been taught to say only the truth.”

He further said in a bid to ensure Punjab stays out of danger, everybody would have to walk together with unity.

A day ago, Gandhi cautioned the voters of Punjab against going for any "experiment" in the Assembly election, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the border state and only his party was capable of it.

Addressing poll rallies in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur, he said the Congress understands Punjab very well and can take the state forward.

Targeting the Prime Minister over unemployment, the Congress leader said he does not talk about it and black money in his election speeches.