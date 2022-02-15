Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / 'I can only speak truth, for false promises listen to…': Rahul Gandhi in Punjab
punjab assembly election

'I can only speak truth, for false promises listen to…': Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

Punjab Assembly polls 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the statement while addressing a rally, titled ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab', at Rajpura in Patiala.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Patiala on Tuesday. (Twitter@INCIndia)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he would not be able to make false promises and if anyone wanted to hear the same, they would need to listen to speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing an election rally, titled ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab', at Rajpura in Patiala district of the poll-bound state, the Congress MP said, “I will not make false promises. If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji and Kejriwal Ji. I have been taught to say only the truth.”

RELATED STORIES

He further said in a bid to ensure Punjab stays out of danger, everybody would have to walk together with unity.

Click for for full election coverage

A day ago, Gandhi cautioned the voters of Punjab against going for any "experiment" in the Assembly election, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the border state and only his party was capable of it.

Addressing poll rallies in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur, he said the Congress understands Punjab very well and can take the state forward.

Targeting the Prime Minister over unemployment, the Congress leader said he does not talk about it and black money in his election speeches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi assembly election
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP