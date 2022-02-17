Punjab elections: India now powerful nation under PM Modi, says Rajnath

Recounting the surgical strikes after the Pulwama terror attack, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India is a powerful nation now and a befitting reply will be given if anyone attempts to vitiate peace in the country.

Addressing a rally in support of Amritsar Central constituency BJP candidate Ram Chawla, Rajnath Singh recalled that he was the Union home minister during the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks. “Pakistani terrorists carried out cowardly attacks on our security forces, killing our jawans. After this, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) conducted a meeting and took a decision in 10 minutes. Our soldiers conducted surgical strikes and air strikes on Pakistan’s land and wiped out bases of terrorists. The world got a message that India is not a weak country; India is a powerful country now. India’s history is that it has neither attacked any country nor has it encroached on an inch of land. But we have given a message that if anyone raises their eyes towards India, we can kill on this side of the border, and if the need arises, we can kill on the other side of the border,” he said.

‘When India speaks, now world listens’

Rajnath Singh said since the Modi-led BJP government came to power at the Centre, the country’s fame, honour and respect has increased in the world. “Earlier, when India used to speak on international stages, the world had not been paying attention and considered us ‘poor Bharat’. Now, the perception of people across the world about India has changed. If, today, India speaks on the international stage, people listen carefully,” he said.

The defence minister appealed to the people not to elect the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 20, but didn’t utter a word against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Slamming Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for dividing people to grab power, he said, “I was pained when Channi, in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, said that the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh would not be allowed to come to Punjab when their government comes to the power. I want to ask Channi and the Congress people what is the message of Guru Nanak Dev? The Congress is dividing people to grab power.”

He said the Congress has looted Punjab, while the AAP has done nothing in Delhi, where it is in power. “I want to appeal to people to keep a distance from these two (parties). If they form the government, a crisis will follow,” he said.

On infighting in the Congress, he said, “There are two batsmen in it. Both of them want to bat together. No one is ready to be a non-striker. As two players are fighting on the ground, it is certain that they will be out and no one can save them.”

“The AAP is saying that if their government is formed, they will eradicate drugs. However, in Delhi, the liquor business is flourishing. In Delhi, liquor shops have been allowed to be opened on streets. If any party can stop drug menace, it is the BJP. We will see who has the power to smuggle drugs here,” he said.

Says only BJP can end corruption

He said, “Identify the political parties. Which is the party which can work for the betterment of Punjab? Our government has been working since 2014 at the Centre. Earlier, we ran our government under the guidance of then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. People have also seen the governments of Congress. Every Congress government was accused of corruption. But, no one can raise a finger towards the working of our governments.” He said the BJP is the only party which can eradicate corruption.

He claimed that, “In all five states where elections are being held, the BJP is at a position of making its government. The Congress tries to divide and rule. But our rule is that politics should not only be for making the government, but also for making society and the country.”

He said in UP, the BJP government has worked hard to improve law and order besides increasing the state’s economy from ₹11 lakh crore to ₹21 lakh crore in five years.