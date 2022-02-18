Punjab elections: Kejriwal a coward who carries apology in his pocket: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday tore into the Aam Aadmi Party’s claims of ushering in change and finishing the drug mafia in Punjab.

Also read: ‘I’m world’s sweetest terrorist’: Kejriwal’s comeback on separatist charge

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said, “The same leader who claims to fight the drug mafia had tendered an unconditional apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on the same issue. Kejriwal has been roaming around in Punjab for the past several months, claiming to change the system, to finish the drug mafia and put them behind bars. But let us remind Mr Kejriwal that you acted like a coward by tendering an unconditional apology to Majithia.”

Like Kejriwal is talking today to send people to jail, he used to accuse Majithia of being hand in glove with the drug mafia. Majithia filed a defamation case. Within a year, on March 15, 2018, Kejriwal tendered an unconditional apology to him, saying the allegations he had made against Majithia were false, Shekhawat said while referring to the AAP leader’s apology letter to Majithia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even Bhagwant Mann, the AAP’s Punjab chief ministerial candidate, had resigned from the state president’s post of the AAP to protest against the apology, the Union minister said.

“Can people of Punjab forget the apology Kejriwal tendered to Majithia? Can the brave, valiant and courageous Punjabis accept a coward like Kejriwal and tolerate his cowardice?” he asked, adding, “can anyone trust a man who tells wilful lies and then tenders apologies later?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON