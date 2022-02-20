Punjab elections: Police impound actor Sonu Sood’s SUV at Moga polling booth

Police impounded a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood was seated after reports that “suspicious activity” was being carried out at Landheke village in Moga district while polling was underway for the Punjab assembly elections on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Leaders show the way: Sidhu, Mann, Jakhar, Pargat cast vote in Punjab polls

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is the Congress candidate from Moga constituency.

The vehicle was impounded on the direction of the election observer, police said. Besides, SDM-cum-returning officer Satwant Singh also directed video surveillance of Sonu Sood’s house.

Davinder Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of city police station, said: “The SUV has been impounded on the basis of suspicious activity. We have received a complaint that the SUV was taking rounds near the polling booth at Landheke village. We have impounded it. Further action is underway.”

Sources said that the vehicle belongs to an acquaintance of Sonu Sood and he was using it while he was campaigning in Moga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satwant Singh said, “I have directed Sonu Sood to remain in his house because is not allowed to move in the area as he doesn’t have vote in Moga constituency. However, he violated the direction. Therefore, I have directed video surveillance of his house.”

Rival parties buying votes, alleges Sonu Sood

When contacted, Sonu Sood said, “The Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan Brar, has lodged a false complaint against me. It was only a parking issue. The vehicle was not parked correctly. There was nothing else.”

Later, Sonu Sood took to social media to allege that candidates of other parties in Moga constituency were buying votes. “The Election Commission should take immediate action regarding this,” he tweeted, tagging the state police chief besides Moga police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Polling delayed in four booths due to EVM snags

Meanwhile, polling was delayed at four booths in Moga district due to glitches in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Officials said that the voting was delayed at booth number 198 of Baghapurana constituency, number 13 of Nihal Singh Wala constituency and booth numbers 160 and 161 of Moga constituency.

Heated exchange between Akali nominee, Congress leader

A heated exchange was witnessed between Akali candidate Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan Brar, and Congress leader Amrish Bagga, a former councillor near B.Ed College at Moga.

The police intervened promptly and pacified both sides.

Later, Brar said, “Yes, we did have an argument but it has been sorted out.”

Bagga said, “The Akalis are set to face defeat in Moga. Therefore, now they are stooping to such a level .”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}