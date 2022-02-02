Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Elections: SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal carries out canvassing in Ludhiana

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday carried out door-to-door canvassing in Model Gram
Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal addressed the residents during the campaigns and public meetings held at Model Gram and Gopal Nagar in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday carried out door-to-door canvassing in Model Gram.

The Model Gram area consists of the residence of cabinet minister and Congress candidate from west constituency Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

On January 31, the common candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party and Punjab Lok Congress Jagmohan Sharma had visited AAP candidate Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal’s house for seeking votes;

Grewal addressed the residents during the campaigns and public meetings held at Model Gram and Gopal Nagar. Grewal said the state was developing in terms of infrastructure, education, health during the tenure of SAD government and in the last five years, the Congress has done nothing for the state.

Grewal said, “The residents express that they want the government to curb the increasing crime in the state and to create employment opportunities.Today, the law and order situation is deteriorating. We are witnessing incidents of snatchings, robberies daily. So, I assure the residents that if they will bring the SAD-BSP government in power, the government will not only curb the increasing incidents of crime but will also bring the state on the path of progress.”

