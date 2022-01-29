Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: 176 candidates file nominations on 3rd day

On the third day of nominations, as many as 176 candidates filed their papers for the Punjab assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 20 (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

On the third day of nominations, as many as 176 candidates filed their papers for the Punjab assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 20.

The process of filing nominations started on January 25, and will continue till February 2.

Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that 302 nominations have been filed in the state so far.

Raju urged the electors to utilise the ‘Know Your Candidate’ application,’ which will help them make an informed choice. “The mobile application has been developed to increase awareness about candidates’ criminal antecedents and to ensure transparent elections,” he added.

