Punjab polls: AAP’s ‘Delhi model’ no different than BJP’s ‘Gujarat model’, says Priyanka

Faridkot/Dhuri : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said there is no difference between AAP’s “Delhi model’ and BJP’s 2014 “Gujarat model” as both are “fake” narratives based on advertisements.

Kicking off her one-day poll campaign in Punjab from Kotkapura town in Faridkot district, which was the epicentre of sacrilege and police firing incidents in 2015, on Sunday, Priyanka took on the BJP-led central government and AAP’s Delhi government for misleading Punjabis.

“The AAP government is seeking votes over their Delhi model. But do not forget in a similar manner, another model was represented in 2014. The BJP formed a government at the Centre over the Gujarat model. At that time, the BJP had claimed that the Gujarat model is prosperous as the business is easy, farmers are happy, poor are getting rich and youth is getting employment in the state. But what happened, that model was only in advertisement and nothing was on the ground,” she said.

“Following fake narrative, the people got a government during whose tenure employment decreased, farmers were crushed and there was no development in education sector. Similarly, Delhi’s truth is not so different. The AAP has emerged from RSS. There is nothing in the name of health and education in Delhi. They are just advertising the Delhi model but there is nothing in reality. AAP’s government was exposed during the Covid peek as their highly advertised health structure failed and was marred by scams in Delhi,” she said.

‘Capt was replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi’

She further said that there was a Congress government in the state for the past five years and it is true that there were some flaws in it. Attacking former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, she said: “That government had stopped working from Punjab and started taking order directly from Delhi, but not from the Congress. It was being run was the BJP.”

“Now that hidden collision is an open secret. This was the reason we had to replace Amarinder. We want the Punjab government should be run from Punjab, but the BJP and AAP will run the government from Delhi,” she said.

Faridkot MLA gives rally a miss

Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushalseep Singh Dhillon and party candidate from Jaitu Darshan Singh Dhilwan gave Priyanka’s event a miss. It was embarrassing for the party as Priyanka took names of both the leaders from the stage but they were not present.

Campaigning for party candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy in Dhuri, the Congress leader tried to make a Punjabi connection, saying that she was married in a Punjabi family and her children have a Punjabi blood in their veins. Priyanka also advised the people of the state to know the political intentions of other parties before casting their vote.

Accompanied by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, cabinet ministers Vijay Inder Singla and Razia Sultana, Priyanka addressed a women’s rally at Rajomajra village of the segment.

“My daughter is a pakki Punjaban. I learned about Punjabi tradition and Punjabiyat from my husband’s family. I learn what sewa (service) is and how to go on the path of truth.”

CM Channi also addressed the audience but when Navjot Singh Sidhu was called, he refused to deliver a speech.