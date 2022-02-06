Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Ex-Cong MLA Khangura joins AAP
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Ex-Cong MLA Khangura joins AAP

A former UK national and a hotelier, Khangura resigned from Congress on January 31 stating that he was dissatisfied with the decisions the party was taking, particularly for Punjab
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal welcoming former Congress MLA from Qila Raipur constituency Jasbir Singh Khangura into the AAP party fold.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana : Five days after resigning from the Congress, former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura, aka, Jassi Khangura joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Saturday.

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Khangura into the party fold.

A former UK national and a hotelier, Khangura resigned from Congress on January 31 stating that he was dissatisfied with the decisions the party was taking, particularly for Punjab

Khangura won the assembly elections in 2007 from Qila Raipur assembly segment by defeating SAD candidate Jagdish Garcha by a margin of 10,876 votes. After the areas falling under Qila Raipur segment were divided between Dakha, Gill, Payal and Raikot following delimitation, Khangura unsuccessfully contested from Dakha seat in 2012. He lost to SAD’s Manpreet Ayali by over 16,000 votes.

He is said to have to have a sizable voter base in Dakha, Gill and adjoining areas and AAP is expected to get a boost ahead of the assembly elections.

After joining AAP, Khangura stated that he is inspired by the values and principles of the AAP leadership and by the quality of governance that AAP has delivered in Delhi.

