Punjab polls: Eyeing urban votes, BJP brings PM security breach to centre stage

As electioneering enters the final phase in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started highlighting the Prime Minister (PM) security breach to consolidate support in Hindu-dominated urban seats.

PM Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stuck for nearly 20 minutes on a flyover while he was on his way to a public meeting in Ferozepur on January 5. Ultra-left farmers’ organisation BKU (Krantikari) had taken responsibility for the blockade that led to the security breach.

The issue has gained more prominence in campaigning after several such farmers’ unions announced to burn Modi’s effigies across the state during his visit to Jalandhar, Pathankot and Abohar from February 14 to 16. A few of them have also threatened to hold protests on roads leading to the rally sites and show black flags to the PM’s cavalcade.

Party insiders say that while at earlier election meetings, BJP candidates were focusing on the “development model” and promise of a “corruption-free” government in Punjab, Modi’s security issue has now been brought to the centre stage.

Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former Congress minister who is now the BJP candidate from Ferozepur City, says the security breach is an “issue of public concern” that is being raised with the electors.

“It will have an impact on the elections in urban seats, where the BJP has a traditional support base. There is strong resentment among urban electors, who see the unfortunate episode as a security threat to India’s top office and question the role of Punjab Police,” says Sodhi, a four-time Congress MLA from Guru Har Sahai who was the first key Sikh face to join the BJP in the run up to the elections in December.

Though the saffron party leadership avoids naming the farmers’ unions, it has been targeting Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government for allegedly “compromising” on the PM’s security issue. BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma alleges the security breach was conspired by the Congress government in connivance with the Punjab Police administration. “This is a key electoral issue across Punjab,” he adds.

BJP footprint in south Malwa

Though the BJP has its “traditional electoral footprint” in Hindi-speaking belt of Fazilka and parts of Ferozepur district that have a sizeable Hindu population, it is eyeing big gains on eight urban or semi-urban seats in south Malwa.

On seven of these seats — Bathinda, Muktsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur City, Moga, Abohar and Fazilka — the BJP combine candidates are contesting on the saffron party’s lotus symbol. Except for Sodhi, a Khatri leader, none of the BJP or its allies has a Jat Sikh nominee from these urban segments. Its ally Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has fielded Jiwan Das Bawa from the semi-urban seat of Mansa.

Abohar MLA Arun Narang, the lone BJP legislator in the entire Malwa region, says that besides the PM security breach episode, the electors also discuss the incident when he (Narang) was thrashed by activists of farmer unions at Muktsar’s Malout town in March last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every citizen has the right to protest, but dissent demands peace and maintaining respect to the top institution such as PM office. Both incidents are definitely very crucial and are raised with voters,” says Narang, who is seeking re-election from his home turf.