Punjab polls: Kejriwal’s wife, daughter to campaign for Mann in Dhuri

Sangrur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nation convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife and daughter will visit Dhuri in Punjab on Friday to seek votes for party’s candidate and chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann for the February 20 state assembly polls.

Mann is contesting elections from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

“Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my ‘devar’ Bhagwant Mann,” Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Replying to her tweet, Mann said: “Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab...people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you….” Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Mann said he was happy that she was coming to Dhuri.

The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parkash Chand Garg from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.