Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Kejriwal’s wife, daughter to campaign for Mann in Dhuri
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Kejriwal’s wife, daughter to campaign for Mann in Dhuri

Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my ‘devar’ Bhagwant Mann,” Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi
Bhagwant Mann AAP candidate from Dhuri.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nation convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife and daughter will visit Dhuri in Punjab on Friday to seek votes for party’s candidate and chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann for the February 20 state assembly polls.

Mann is contesting elections from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

“Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my ‘devar’ Bhagwant Mann,” Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Replying to her tweet, Mann said: “Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab...people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you….” Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Mann said he was happy that she was coming to Dhuri.

The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parkash Chand Garg from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP