Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Nomination papers of 17 covering candidates from Mohali rejected
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Nomination papers of 17 covering candidates from Mohali rejected

According to election authorities, nomination papers were filed by a total of 67 candidates and their covering candidates for the three assembly seats in Mohali district
Candidates can withdraw nominations till February 4. Punjab goes to polls on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The nomination papers of 17 covering candidates from Mohali district, which comprises Mohali urban, Kharar and Dera Bassi assembly seats, were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday.

However, the nominations of all main candidates were found valid.

According to election authorities, nomination papers were filed by a total of 67 candidates and their covering candidates. But nomination papers of seven covering candidates from Dera Bassi, five each from Mohali and Kharar were turned down due to discrepancies.

Prominent among them in Mohali were covering candidates of Congress’ Balbir Singh Sidhu (Kanwarbir Singh Sidhu), AAP’s Kulwant Singh (Sunny Singh), BJP’s Sanjeev Vashisht (Pooja Vashisht) and SAD’s Parvinder Singh Sohana (Harjinder Kaur Baidwan).

In Kharar, nomination papers of covering candidate of Congress’ Vijay Kumar Sharma (Kusum Sharma), AAP’s Anmol Gagan Mann (Sarabjot Kaur) and SAD’s Ranjeet Singh Gill (Paramjeet Kaur) were among those not accepted.

Similarly in Dera Bassi, covering candidate of SAD nominee NK Sharma (Babita Sharma), Congress’ Deepinder Singh Dhillon (Rupinder Kaur Dhillon), AAP’s Kuljit Sindh Randhawa (Paramjit Singh) and BJP’s Sanjeev Khanna (Renu Khanna) were found invalid.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates can withdraw nominations till February 4. The state goes to polls on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10.

5,300 polling staff to be deployed at 907 polling booths

Polling staff was assigned for the three constituencies of Mohali through the second digital randomisation process on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district electoral officer Isha Kalia said a total of 907 polling booths will be set up in the district, where 5,300 polling staff will be deployed.

In addition, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, 231 polling parties and 25% staff will remain available in reserve.

She said training of staff for Kharar constituency will be held at Polytechnic College, Khunimajra; for Mohali constituency at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1; and for Dera Bassi constituency at Government College, Dera Bassi.

In view of Covid protocols, three batches will be scheduled from 9.30am to 11am, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm, on February 6 and 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP