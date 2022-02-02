Punjab polls: Rajewal blames BJP, AAP as EC denies common symbol to SSM

Ludhiana: Farmer leader and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being instrumental in denying a party symbol to the SSM.

Rajewal, who filed his nomination papers from Samrala assembly constituency on Tuesday, said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected their application for a common symbol forcing its candidates to contest the assembly elections in Punjab as independents.

The SSM, which has fielded candidates on 104 seats, had demanded a tractor or a trolley as an election symbol, which was rejected by the EC.

Claiming that his outfit had responded promptly to the poll panel’s objections over the application for the allotment of party symbol, they received no response. He reiterated that it was the BJP and AAP who kept on raising objections on their application.

BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen termed the allegations baseless. He said that SSM leaders have failed to complete the formalities of registration and now their leader is levelling baseless allegations on the BJP.

