Punjab polls: Vashisht assures to fast-track need-based changes policy for Mohali

BJP candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht on Wednesday interacted with voters in Phase 5, where he listened to their grievances.

Vashisht said Mohali residents had been awaiting a policy for need-based changes for HE, LIG and EWS houses for long.

“But neither the current Congress mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu nor the former mayor Kulwant Singh did anything in this regard. After coming to power in Punjab, the BJP government will not only implement this policy on priority basis, but also revoke any previous penalties for modifications in these houses,” he assured.

Projects to benefit industry underway: Balbir Sidhu

Campaigning in Sector 82 on Wednesday, Congress’ Mohali candidate and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu said he had always worked for the welfare of businessmen, industrialists and workers.

During an event at Tynor Orthotics, he promised to complete a Skilled Workers Centre in Sector 66 soon. “Around 75% work on the centre is finished. Following the elections, the Congress government will complete it at the earliest,” he added.

He further said a local bus service had been approved for Mohali. The tender will be floated after April 15 and the service will be launched in another one month. “We have chalked out 28 routes that will cover the whole Mohali constituency. The industrial staff and workers in Mohali will be greatly benefitted from it,” he said.

Congress’ candidate and sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu interacting with locals during an event in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Govt treasury will be used for welfare of common man: Kulwant

On forming the government in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not allow any more looting of the public exchequer, party’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh said on Wednesday.

“Under the AAP government, no one will have to hold protest rallies and shout for justice. The treasury will be open for the common man and not for the personal pockets of ministers,” he said, while addressing meetings in various villages and towns of the constituency as part of his election campaign.

Appealing to the people of Mohali constituency to exercise their voting right without any fear or greed, the former mayor said the AAP will be fighting the elections with full vigour and had a roadmap for the development of every section of society in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kulwant Singh greeting an elderly voter during his election campaign in Mohali. (HT Photo)

AAP supporters join SAD

AAP leader Vikas, along with his supporters from Phase 11, Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 9, Guru Nanak Colony, Pant Colony and Jagatpura Colony, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday.

Welcoming the leaders and workers, SAD-BSP’s Mohali candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana said SAD was a party of common people and all of them will be accorded due respect.

SSM candidate raps Kejriwal

Ravneet Brar, the Mohali candidate from the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), campaigned in Mataur, and Sectors 70 and 71.

Taking a jibe at AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Brar said after imposing a weekend lockdown in Delhi last month, he himself was travelling in Punjab.

He said he had the support of the entire farming community and the educated class of the city was also supporting him vehemently.