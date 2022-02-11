Punjab polls: Will eradicate corruption, mafia from Punjab, says Mann

TARN TARAN/AMRITSAR: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM candidate and party’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann said corruption and mafia are the root of every problem in the state. He said leaders of ruling parties have looted the state and filled their coffers with public money.

“To save Punjab, we must eradicate corruption throw the mafia out of power,” the AAP leader said while addressing people in assembly constituencies of Tarn Taran district on Thursday.

Campaigning for AAP candidates Sarwan Singh Dhun in Khemkaran, Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti and Manjinder Singh Lalpura in Khadoor Sahib, Mann said Punjab needs an honest government, not a mafia government. “I am confident that the wise people of Punjab state will vote honest people to power,” he said.

The AAP leader said the drug mafia was flourishing in Punjab under political patronage. “We will break this nexus and eliminate mafia from Punjab. We will give better education and employment to the youth,” he added.

AAP launches digital campaign

Earlier in the day, Mann launched party’s “Digital Door-to-Door Campaign” in Amritsar. Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Mann said people can give a missed call on 9882798827 or click on the website https://IkMaukaKejriwalNu.com to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and him.

“After a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be flashed on the caller’s mobile. With a click, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and I will digitally knock on their door to know their questions. People can ask questions on electricity, women’s safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment,” he added.