Rahul Gandhi begins poll campaign in Punjab today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI/File)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:50 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaign in Punjab from Amritsar on Thursday ahead of the elections there next month. He will visit Sri Harmandir Sahab, Durgiana Mandir, and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with 117 Congress candidates during his stay in the city.

Gandhi will later travel to Jalandhar by road and address a virtual rally at Mithapur. In a tweet, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu shared Gandhi’s schedule for the day and said the party looks forward to welcoming him.

“Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27th January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab,” Sidhu tweeted.

This is Gandhi’s first visit to Punjab since the Election Commission of India this month banned physical rallies in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab, which will go to the polls on February 20 and the results will be announced on March 10.

