Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Randomisation: 3 seats in Ludhiana to have 2 EVMs each
punjab assembly election

Randomisation: 3 seats in Ludhiana to have 2 EVMs each

Ludhiana DC-cum-DEO said randomisation of additional EVMs was done on Sunday, while the second randomisation of EVMs will be held on February 8 to ensure free and fair elections
DEO-cum-DC Varinder Kumar Sharma addressed representatives of political parties during the randomisation of EVMs for Sahnewal, Payal and Ludhiana (South) constituencies. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Randomisation of EVMs for Sahnewal, Payal and Ludhiana (south) constituencies was held in the presence of representatives of political parties and general observers at Bachat Bhawan in the Mini Secretariat on Sunday.

With more than 16 candidates contesting in the three assembly segments of the district ; two electronic voting machines (EVM) will be installed in each of the polling booths.

The process was taken up in the presence of district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, assistant deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba, expenditure observers Shesh Nath and Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav.

Sharma said 19 candidates are contesting in Sahnewal, 18 in Payal and 17 in Ludhiana (south). “As the control unit of each EVM can accommodate only 16 candidates, an additional unit is required. That is why, two control units will be installed in the polling booths of these constituencies,” he said.

Sharma further said randomisation of additional EVMs was done on Sunday, while the second randomisation of EVMs will be held on February 8 to ensure free and fair elections.

RELATED STORIES

In total, 175 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections in the 14 assembly segments of the district. The maximum number of candidates contesting from a single constituency are in Sahnewal, from where 19 candidates are contesting. Eighteen are contesting in Payal, 17 in Ludhiana (south) 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (east) and Samrala, 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (north), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, 9 in Ludhiana (central) and 8 candidates are in the fight for Ludhiana (west) seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP