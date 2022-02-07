Randomisation: 3 seats in Ludhiana to have 2 EVMs each

Randomisation of EVMs for Sahnewal, Payal and Ludhiana (south) constituencies was held in the presence of representatives of political parties and general observers at Bachat Bhawan in the Mini Secretariat on Sunday.

With more than 16 candidates contesting in the three assembly segments of the district ; two electronic voting machines (EVM) will be installed in each of the polling booths.

The process was taken up in the presence of district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, assistant deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba, expenditure observers Shesh Nath and Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav.

Sharma said 19 candidates are contesting in Sahnewal, 18 in Payal and 17 in Ludhiana (south). “As the control unit of each EVM can accommodate only 16 candidates, an additional unit is required. That is why, two control units will be installed in the polling booths of these constituencies,” he said.

Sharma further said randomisation of additional EVMs was done on Sunday, while the second randomisation of EVMs will be held on February 8 to ensure free and fair elections.

In total, 175 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections in the 14 assembly segments of the district. The maximum number of candidates contesting from a single constituency are in Sahnewal, from where 19 candidates are contesting. Eighteen are contesting in Payal, 17 in Ludhiana (south) 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (east) and Samrala, 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (north), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, 9 in Ludhiana (central) and 8 candidates are in the fight for Ludhiana (west) seat.