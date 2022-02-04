Rape case: SC extends for a week protection from arrest to Punjab MLA Bains

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Punjab Police not to arrest Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for a week.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked Punjab to file a reply on the petitions filed by Bains.

The Atam Nagar MLA has challenged a Ludhiana court order which issued arrest warrants against him after he failed to appear in a case against rape allegations.

The court, which was also dealing with a petition filed by the complainant lady challenging the cases against her, also asked Punjab to file a reply on her petitions too. Meanwhile, the court also stayed proceedings of cases against the complainant woman for two weeks.

The court also questioned Bains’ counsel that he has seen the attitude of his client, who is a two-time MLA.

State can’t be party to misuse of police machinery: SC

The court asked the advocate general of Punjab what is happening in the state and how many cases did the state file against the complainant woman and said the state cannot be a party to such misuse of police machinery.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Bains, told the court that she is allegedly running fake job rackets for Canada. He told the court that his client is not behind any cases filed against her and the complaint has not been filed by him but other people.

The SC had on January 25 restrained the Punjab government from arresting Bains till February 3 in an alleged rape case. The complainant had opposed the plea of Bains.