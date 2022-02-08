SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal questions Charanjit Singh Channi’s “poor man” image

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday questioned Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi’s “poor man image”, while stating that when it comes to assets accumulation, Channi may even be richer than the Gandhis.

Answering a question regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims that the party had fielded a man coming from a “poor family” as its chief ministerial face, Badal brought up the Enforcement Directorate case against Channi’s nephew.

The SAD president, who was in the district to address a rally in favour of party candidate RD Sharma, said that Channi had done little for the weaker sections of the society.

“Channi has not only betrayed Punjabis but even the scheduled caste community and weaker sections of society. He should explain why he never raised his voice in favour of the scheduled caste community and weaker sections even though he was a cabinet minister for nearly five years before becoming the CM,” said the SAD president.

Badal went on to add, “Channi did not say a single word when it came to protecting the interests of 4.5 lakh scheduled caste students who were not only denied SC scholarships but whose scholarship was embezzled by his cabinet colleague.”

He alleged that Channi did not even object to the scrapping of lakhs of blue cards which entitled weaker sections to subsidised ration.

Badal also said, “The announcement of the chief ministerial candidate won’t do much for Congress, its ship is sinking in Punjab.”

He went on to add, “Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Sidhu has maintained that he would not work as a showpiece horse but now Rahul Gandhi has not only tied the horse but also locked it in the stable.”

Badal also attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and said that of the 117 candidates that the party has fielded, 65 are turncoats of other parties.

The SAD president further hit out at Kejriwal saying, “Five years ago, he asked for votes by making grandiose promises to Punjabis. However, he did not come back to the state for five years. Eleven of his 20 legislators even left the party. Today, he has come back to the state to sell party tickets and earn crores of rupees. He has even given tickets to history-sheeters.”