SAD president Sukhbir calls Congress, AAP as ‘Dilli Dals’

After seeking blessings at the Golden Temple a day ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to reject all candidates of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, which according to him are being operated from New Delhi.

Terming the two as “Dilli Dals” (Delhi parties), the former deputy chief minister said: “The fight in Punjab has become one between Punjabis and outsiders, and I am confident that the Khalsa Panth and Punjabis will repose faith in the SAD, which has always safeguarded their interests.”

The Akali leader, who accompanied by his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was addressing mediapersons in Amritsar, said that the SAD was the only party which had spelt out its agenda while the Congress and AAP had even failed to release proper election manifestos. “The Congress has copied some points from our manifesto... The AAP has not even tried to back up its so-called guarantees with a formal manifesto document,” he alleged.

Thanking the Gurmat Siddhant Pracharak Sant Samaj and Valmiki Samaj for their “support”, Sukhbir said the SAD-BSP alliance represented the aspirations of each and every section of society, which was “betrayed” during the last five years of Congress rule. “We interacted with each and every section of society and came out with a unique manifesto that addresses the concerns of farmers, youths, traders, scheduled castes and backward castes as well as government employees and the industry,” he said.

The SAD leader said that his party is also committed to ending gangster culture in Punjab and ensuring that the rule of law prevails. “Foremost, we are committed to social brotherhood, peace and communal harmony. We believe in the composite culture... and taken everyone along on the path of progress. We will continue to do this,” he said, while demanding a probe into AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged Khalistani links.

