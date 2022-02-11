SAD urges EC to take time-bound action on complaints

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday urged the election commission to take time-bound action on complaints it had lodged. The SAD sent a communiqué to ECI’s special general observer for Punjab polls Vinod Zutshi in this regard.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Kler said the party sent six complaints between January 19 and February 8 to the chief electoral officer with a copy marked to the chief election commissioner (CEC) but no action was taken even as there was a promise to redress issues within 48 hours.

She said the party complained against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s video message wherein he had made unsubstantiated claims, withdrawal of security to SAD’s Ropar candidate and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema.

Zutshi refused to comment on the matter saying that he was not authorised to interact with the media. An official in the EC office in Chandigarh said the plaints were being processed.

According to Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju of the 10,440 complaints lodged on the c-Vigil app since the imposition of model code of conduct on January 8, as many as 7,408 were resolved in less than 100 minutes.

Raju said the ECI received 498 complaints of which 448 were disposed of, while 50 are under process. According to him, 2,193 complaints were received through call centre, of which 2,053 were resolved.

