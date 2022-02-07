Seeking exemption from election duty: Ludhiana DEO recommends early retirement for staffers citing insincere excuses

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday wrote a letter to Punjab government recommending early retirement for government employees who have sought exemption from election duty citing medical conditions and ailing their parents and in-laws.

The DEO, in a mordant video message, said the department had received over 1,000 such applications where the employees had sought exemption citing apparently insincere excuses including previously undisclosed medical conditions. He added that several female employees had also sought exemption citing the added responsibilities of having to take care of their ageing in-laws.

Sharma said, “We are really considerate and concerned about such employees. So, I have issued a letter to the government stating that a medical board should be constituted after polls to analyse and assess the medical condition of such employees, so that they could be relieved from services and look after their health.”

“Further, I compliment the spirit of women who have sought exemption from poll duty for taking care of their inlaws. I have stated that women employees, who have crossed the 50-year-mark should be relieved from services so that they could take care of their ageing in-laws,” he added, taking a dig at the employees.

Notably, HT had earlier on Wednesday reported the difficulties being faced by the local administration ahead of the state assembly elections in view of the government employees, especially schoolteachers, flooding them with applications seeking exemption from poll duty.

The report highlighted the several insubstantial reasons—starting from motion sickness to ailing in-laws—cited by employees looking to get out of election duty.

A senior administrative officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Pregnant employees and those genuinely suffering from chronic illnesses were already exempted from election duties, but employees making flimsy excuses deserve to face stern action.”

The DEO, on Sunday, also announced the setting up of two ballot units in Payal, Sahnewal and Ludhiana (South) given that the number of candidates in the constituencies had crossed 16.

He also said 814 ballot units have already been handed over to returning officers, before adding that security measures will also be tightened in the coming days.