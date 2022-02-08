Sukhbir’s job quota promise to govt school students a lie: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday termed the announcements made by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal regarding revitalisation of government schools and reservation in jobs for their students as “deception and full of lies”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Mann alleged that the fact that the Badal government promoted the privatisation of education by destroying the government schools and education system in the state was not hidden from anyone. “Sukhbir can see the future of his candidates and it is not a pretty picture. That’s why he is now promising 33% reservation in government jobs for students of state-run schools and ₹12,000 crore for their rejuvenation if the SAD forms its government after the polls,” he said.

Mann said the SAD was in power for 10 years but it did not implement the EWS quota in private schools or transform the government schools, colleges and universities. He also hit out at the SAD for its promise to give ₹10-lakh loan for studying abroad. “Sukhbir is promising to send the youth of Punjab abroad by giving ₹10-lakh loan and then trying to mislead them with the lollipop of 33% reservation in government jobs,” he said, drawing attention to contradictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}