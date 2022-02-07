Sunil Jakhar quits electoral politics, hails Channi as Cong's Punjab CM face

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress CM face in the upcoming polls. Rahul Gandhi picked the incumbent CM over Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at a gala event in Ludhiana on Sunday. While Channi and Sidhu displayed a show of unity on the stage, Sunil Jakhar, the Congress’ prominent Hindu face announced his retirement from electoral politics. Watch video

The 67-year-old former Punjab Congress chief exclusively spoke to Hindustan Times Senior Editor Aditi Prasad over his retirement, identity politics in Punjab and several issues ahead of the February 20 polls.Jakhar hit out at Ambika Soni, the Congress veteran who had stated that only a Sikh would become the Punjab Chief minister. “Congress is a secular party. There is no place for such behaviour,” Jakhar added, calling Soni's statement an instance of political apartheid.“I have never felt like a second class citizen. In Punjab, every citizen is a first class citizen. I am as good or bad citizen as anyone else,” he added.Jakhar however hailed Rahul Gandhi for picking Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress chief minister face, calling it a decision that would send a good message. “It was a writing on the wall, anything else would have come as a surprise to me. You don’t change the decision just because someone asked for it. Not only it is prudent, but you are also undermining an incumbent chief minister,” the Congress leader said.

Jakhar continued to heap praises on Rahul, saying the former party chief had broken the glass ceiling.“Rahul has put his money where his mouth is. All those naysayers who questioned his decision-making capabilities will be silenced,” Jakhar said.

Charanjit Channi’s anointment comes following reports of tension with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been staking claim for the top post.When asked whether the bonhomie between the two Sardars would stay, Jakhar expressed hope.

“I have no reason to doubt Sidhu’s commitment. Rahul said both these leaders who travelled with him promised to abide by the decision,” he said.However, Jakhar didn’t rule out that Sidhu might throw his hat once again.“Sidhu has come to terms with it. He might stake his claim later on. He has often made it clear he doesn’t want to be a darshanik,” the Congress leader, who few days ago had claimed that 42 Congress MLAs were backing him for the chief minister’s job, said.

Maintaining that the decision to declare Channi as the leader of Congress for the polls shouldn’t have been delayed, Jakhar denied that the logjam would have an electoral fallout for the Grand Old Party.“People have a very short memory. There shouldn’t be diversion from people’s issues,” he quipped.Watch full interview here

Punjab goes to polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

