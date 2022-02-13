True that our govt had some faults: Priyanka Gandhi talks about Amarinder Singh

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said the Congress government in Punjab did commit some mistakes but the party took corrective measures. "It is true that we have had our government here for the last 5 years. It is also true that there were some drawbacks in our government. The government got misled because it stopped being from Punjab. It started to be led by New Delhi, not by the Congress, but by the BJP. Today that alliance has come out in the open," Priyanka Gandhi said. Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, the party that he floated after exiting the Congress, is contesting the assembly election in alliance with the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Full coverage of Punjab Assembly Election 2022

"We listened to Punjab's voice and took the corrective measure. You got a new chief minister who is like you, Charanjit Singh Channi. He is from a poor family. He has achieved so much in 100-150 days because he knows the pulse Punjab," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, in her first remark about Amarinder Singh's resignation from the CM post and his eventual exit from the Congress.

An AAP government in Punjab will also mean a remote-controlled government, Priyanka Gandhi said, adding, “Do you want a government being controlled from New Delhi or a government which understands its mistakes and strive to offer something new? Give Channi ji a chance. I can speak what I have seen: Channiji is working day in and day out for Punjab. He is working all night.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amarinder Singh's exit from the party last year presented a challenging time in front of the party. After being 'hurt' by the way the party treated him, Amarinder Singh left no stones unturned to burn the bridges with the party. Talking about Rahul and Priyanka, Amarinder said they both are quite inexperienced and misguided.

With Charanjit Singh Channi taking over the charge of the chief minister, the internal feud of the party was far from over as Congress president Navjot Sidhu created roadblocks. The tension simmers with Channi racing ahead Sidhu in becoming the chief minister face of the party.