Why ED probe in drugs case halted, Sunil Jakhar asks PM Modi

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah why the enforcement directorate (ED) did not take the probe into the high-profile drugs case in the state to its logical conclusion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He asked them to explain to the people why the inquiry into the case was stopped and a clean chit was given to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders.

While addressing a press conference in Jalandhar on Sunday, Jakhar said Shah during his Punjab visit attacked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly facilitating liquor supply in Delhi and had announced to fight the drugs issue in 2015, but he didn’t do anything in this regard.

“If the PM or Shah are worried about the drugs issue, they must tell the people about the final conclusion in the probe being conducted by the ED,” he said.

He claimed that the Kejriwal government’s model got exposed during the pandemic when people died due to the shortage of oxygen. He alleged that the AAP, the BJP and the Akali Dal were hand in glove with the single aim to mislead the people of Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}