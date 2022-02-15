Will end ‘parcha raj’ in Punjab, all fake cases will be dismissed: Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia while attacking the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Monday that political parties misuse power by intimidating the common man and businessmen with legal cases. He assured that the AAP government will put an end to ‘parcha raj’ in Punjab and all fake cases will be dismissed.

Sisodia campaigned in favour of party MLA and Kotkapura candidate Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

While addressing the people, he said, “You have given many opportunities to SAD and the Congress. Both sold the natural resources of the state and emptied the government treasury.”

“Give AAP a chance like the people of Delhi did. We improved Delhi’s government schools, zeroed electricity bills, and provided employment opportunities to the youth. Now it is the turn of Punjab. Give a chance to AAP’s honest politics. We will build good schools, hospitals and provide employment opportunities to the youth in Punjab. The AAP government will work in Punjab and show how development is done,” he said.

Targeting the opposition parties, he alleged that SAD and the Congress leaders were trying to buy the votes of people by distributing money. He appealed to the people to not get influenced by money and vote for AAP to form “an honest government” in the state.

AAP deserves chance to save Punjab from mafia: Chadha

Patiala AAP party affairs in-charge Raghav Chadha held a public rally in support of party candidate Gurdev Singh Dev Mann on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Chadha said the AAP deserves a chance to save Punjab and its people from the mafia, which is looting the state for more than the past five decades. “I have not come here to seek votes for party candidate or for Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister. I want people of Punjab to give us a chance to fight for their rights,” Chadha said.