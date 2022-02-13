Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Amit Shah offers prayers at Valmiki, Durgiana temple in Amritsar
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Amit Shah offers prayers at Valmiki, Durgiana temple in Amritsar

Punjab goes to polls in a single phase election on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10
Union home minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Valmiki temple in Amritsar(ANI)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 06:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple in Amritsar.

The temple visit by the home minister is aimed at wooing voters of the influential Valmiki community in the state. 

Later on, Shah also offered prayers at the Durgiana temple in the holy city.

RELATED STORIES

Amritsar is one of the most important districts in poll-bound Punjab, comprising 11 Assembly constituencies in the Majha region.Earlier in the day, Shah had launched a blistering attack on Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi during the poll rally in Ludhiana. The union minister targeted Channi over the security breach of Prime Minister Modi on January 5.“Channi sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A CM who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?” ANI quoted Shah as saying.  Also read: ‘Can a CM who...’: Amit Shah slams Charanjit Channi on breach in PM's securityPunjab goes to polls in a single phase election on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Full election coverage here

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab election punjab amit shah amritsar
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP